Trexquant Investment LP Invests $645,000 in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 11.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 72.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 24.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 18.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

SQM stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $638.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.92 million. research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

