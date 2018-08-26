Trexquant Investment LP Invests $618,000 in Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.14% of Frontier Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTR. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Frontier Communications by 8,427.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 602,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $2,118,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $1,703,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,746,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Frontier Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.57. Frontier Communications Corp has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Corp will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen set a $6.00 price objective on Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Frontier Communications from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Frontier Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded Frontier Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

