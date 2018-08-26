Tredje AP fonden Has $1.22 Million Position in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.48.

CXO stock opened at $137.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Concho Resources had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark B. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.39 per share, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,818.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erick Nelson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $1,473,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,840,750.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

