Tredje AP fonden Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Clorox Co (CLX)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,711,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,294,000 after acquiring an additional 76,149 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,615,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,137,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,642,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 959,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,691,000 after acquiring an additional 497,427 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,297,285.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,705.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $150.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Clorox had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 103.18%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

