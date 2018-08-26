TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) Position Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of TravelCenters of America worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 64.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 61,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 586.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 104,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $166.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.85.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that TravelCenters of America LLC will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on TravelCenters of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and convenience stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSR), and various customer amenities.

