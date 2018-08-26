TransAlta Co. (TA) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st.

TSE:TA opened at C$7.60 on Friday. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$6.31 and a 1-year high of C$8.18.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TA. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.31.

In other TransAlta news, insider Douglas French bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.51 per share, with a total value of C$48,510.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,217 shares of company stock worth $148,758.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.