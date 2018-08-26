Tradition Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Tradition Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,990 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.4% of Tradition Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,996,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,710,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,199 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $101,535,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $97,503,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $97,236,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6,017.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 960,183 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 944,487 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $66.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $965,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $40,073.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,986.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,840 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.