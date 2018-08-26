Traders Sell Chevron (CVX) on Strength (CVX)

Traders sold shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) on strength during trading on Friday. $73.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $161.38 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $87.99 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Chevron had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Chevron traded up $0.91 for the day and closed at $119.01

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Get Chevron alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 308.0% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 566.9% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.