Traders Buy Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) on weakness during trading on Friday. $14.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $3.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $10.50 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $51.02

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0996 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 91,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,556 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,842.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 971,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 957,450 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter.

