Traders Buy Shares of Murphy USA (MUSA) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) on weakness during trading on Friday. $25.15 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $5.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.44 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Murphy USA had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Murphy USA traded down ($1.10) for the day and closed at $86.00

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $84.00 price objective on Murphy USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 2.07%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 48,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,092,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,833 shares in the company, valued at $17,325,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $217,948.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,699.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,576 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,808. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Murphy USA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Murphy USA by 14.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 71.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Murphy USA by 99.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 327.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 43,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

