Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD stock opened at $138.35 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $140.79. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $101.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Trade Desk to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.74.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $1,928,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,944.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,215.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,057 shares of company stock valued at $49,236,781. 26.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

