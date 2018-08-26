Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,154,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,428,000 after buying an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after buying an additional 40,385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,974,000 after buying an additional 249,009 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,480,000 after buying an additional 112,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 601,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,459,000 after buying an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $72.00 price target on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

In other news, insider Min H. Kao sold 100,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $6,103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,308 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $84,876.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,778,086 shares of company stock valued at $303,991,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.