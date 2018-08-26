Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in UBS Group AG (UBS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,120 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 19,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of UBS opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.33. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 9.45%. equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

