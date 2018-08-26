Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,406 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $727,019,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,710,132,000 after buying an additional 2,986,301 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Visa by 730.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $341,221,000 after buying an additional 2,632,338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,943,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $791,746,000 after buying an additional 1,556,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $470,029,000 after buying an additional 1,363,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $144.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $102.26 and a 1-year high of $144.38.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.