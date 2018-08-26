Todd Asset Management LLC Has $40.29 Million Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,527.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,652,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $444,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $332,905,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Apple by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,995,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $337,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,017 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Apple by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,489,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $257,300,000 after acquiring an additional 957,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $127,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.97.

In related news, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.98, for a total transaction of $3,039,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,563.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total transaction of $9,917,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,608,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,230 shares of company stock valued at $28,436,361 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $216.16 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $219.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1,062.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Apple’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.