TJX Companies (TJX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Bank of America

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $99.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $108.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 280.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $106,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $114,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

