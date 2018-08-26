Titan Machinery (TITN) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Titan Machinery earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2120313824076 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $347.10 million, a PE ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,495 shares in the company, valued at $297,899.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

