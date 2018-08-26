Timber Hill LLC Takes $501,000 Position in Southern Co (SO)

Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Southern comprises 0.5% of Timber Hill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 133.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Southern by 359.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,821. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Bank of America dropped their target price on Southern from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.66.

Shares of SO stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power, Southern Company Gas, and All Other. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

