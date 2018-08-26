Timber Hill LLC Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Stock

Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

