Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,000. Encompass Health accounts for about 1.2% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.12% of Encompass Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

AMEX EHC opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Encompass Health Corp has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Andrew L. Price sold 9,457 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $756,938.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 28,955 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $2,258,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

