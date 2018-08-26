Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $6.21 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,266,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 24.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “$141.80” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of MPWR opened at $147.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.99 and a 12 month high of $147.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $139.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $25,332.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.05, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,478,903.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,929,277. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

