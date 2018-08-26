Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $3.65 Million in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Stock

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.05% of Sealed Air at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SEE opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Sealed Air had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 859.42%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

In related news, CFO William G. Stiehl sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $132,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,940.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry R. Whitaker bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,316.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $262,654. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

