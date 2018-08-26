Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $8.90 Million Position in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Express Scripts by 758.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Express Scripts by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Express Scripts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,865,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,058,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Express Scripts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 334,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Express Scripts by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,492,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,469,000 after buying an additional 395,723 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

ESRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on Express Scripts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on Express Scripts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ESRX stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $88.46.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Express Scripts news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.