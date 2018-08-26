Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $5.17 Million Holdings in EnerSys (ENS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,839 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.16% of EnerSys worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 4,106.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 99,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97,529 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NYSE ENS opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.46. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $670.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.63 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

In other news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 3,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $301,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myles Jones sold 13,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,080,703.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,399.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,714. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.