Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 49,984 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,984 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.80% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 600,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 142,836 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 214,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

RYAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Herman acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,648.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,407.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,520. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.41.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.22 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.