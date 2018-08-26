The Cypherfunks Price Down 25.2% This Week (FUNK)

The Cypherfunks (CURRENCY:FUNK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. The Cypherfunks has a total market cap of $194,634.00 and $44.00 worth of The Cypherfunks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Cypherfunks has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One The Cypherfunks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016700 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001725 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Cypherfunks Coin Profile

The Cypherfunks (CRYPTO:FUNK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. The Cypherfunks’ total supply is 48,487,444,999 coins. The Reddit community for The Cypherfunks is /r/thecypherfunks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Cypherfunks’ official Twitter account is @thecypherfunks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Cypherfunks is thecypherfunks.com

Buying and Selling The Cypherfunks

The Cypherfunks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Cypherfunks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Cypherfunks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Cypherfunks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

