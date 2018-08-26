Tetra Tech (TTEK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

TTEK stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

In other news, SVP Jan K. Auman sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $135,957.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 92,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 19.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 11.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 915,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,578,000 after buying an additional 93,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 52.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after buying an additional 84,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

