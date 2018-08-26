Terex Co. (TEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Terex reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 2.91%.

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 price target on Terex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 12,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $505,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $203,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,079 shares of company stock worth $45,136 and sold 33,716 shares worth $1,378,307. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $38.54. 620,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

Terex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

