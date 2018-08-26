Tenaris (TS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on Tenaris and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on Tenaris and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.32.

NYSE:TS opened at $34.90 on Thursday. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Tenaris had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Tenaris’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

