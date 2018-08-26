Ted Baker (TED) Raised to Add at Peel Hunt

Ted Baker (LON:TED) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TED. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.18) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 3,115 ($39.82) to GBX 3,041 ($38.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 2,700 ($34.51) to GBX 2,550 ($32.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($37.07) price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,011.38 ($38.49).

LON:TED opened at GBX 2,222 ($28.40) on Friday. Ted Baker has a 1-year low of GBX 2,286 ($29.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,244 ($41.47).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

