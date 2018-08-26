Tecnoglass (TGLS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $352.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecnoglass stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,277 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 2.08% of Tecnoglass worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

