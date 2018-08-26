TechTarget (TTGT) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.03

News coverage about TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TechTarget earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 45.8002672030396 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTGT. Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 price target on TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price target on TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TechTarget from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

TechTarget stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $648.97 million, a P/E ratio of 99.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $1,846,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $62,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,198 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

