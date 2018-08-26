Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.62 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $209,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 941.9% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL stock opened at $242.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.50 and a fifty-two week high of $248.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, VP Brian K. Miller sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.52, for a total value of $1,719,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,286 shares in the company, valued at $11,843,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $708,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,317 shares of company stock valued at $35,391,935. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

