TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,252 Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $145,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 94.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $213,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $269,000.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.08 million, a P/E ratio of 109.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -71.43%.

In related news, President Kevin M. Costantino sold 8,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $263,562.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Sandler O’Neill set a $32.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

