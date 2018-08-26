Target (TGT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Target from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.89.

Shares of Target stock opened at $87.31 on Thursday. Target has a one year low of $54.04 and a one year high of $88.89. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Target will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Target’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

In related news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,224,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Target by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $1,609,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

