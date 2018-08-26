Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Position in Sanmina Corp (SANM)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.07% of Sanmina worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 67.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $788,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 8.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 316,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 113.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,240,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,064 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Sanmina by 33.5% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 99,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $30.60 on Friday. Sanmina Corp has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Sanmina had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

