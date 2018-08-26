Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 22,270 Shares of Kraton Corp (KRA)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Kraton worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95,933 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kraton by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,021,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,739,000 after acquiring an additional 461,564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kraton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraton by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after acquiring an additional 70,207 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kraton by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraton news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 10,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $511,399.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $134,447.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,560.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,849. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRA opened at $48.15 on Friday. Kraton Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.12). Kraton had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $538.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRA. UBS Group increased their target price on Kraton from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Loop Capital set a $76.00 target price on Kraton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

