Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Synopsys worth $24,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,951,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,335,000 after buying an additional 1,311,615 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,251,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,966,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Synopsys by 318.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 446,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,233,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,066,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $102.13 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $779.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

