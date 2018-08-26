Syneos Health (SYNH) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.39

Headlines about Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Syneos Health earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.5606527604126 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

SYNH opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $59.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 315.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $298,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

