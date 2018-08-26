Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Synchronoss Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.8502606926306 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

SNCR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 217,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,914. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. sell-side analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

In related news, Director William J. Cadogan acquired 56,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $291,319.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The company's products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

