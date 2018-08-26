Symantec Co. (SYMC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,368,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of Symantec worth $90,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Symantec by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Symantec by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Symantec by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Symantec by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 446,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 87,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Symantec by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYMC stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. Symantec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Symantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYMC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Symantec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, May 11th. First Analysis lowered Symantec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

