Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $70,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,028,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $81,168,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 138.7% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 651,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,493,000 after acquiring an additional 378,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 130.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 565,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 929.3% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 344,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 311,124 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.364 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

In other news, COO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.10 per share, with a total value of $1,009,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $159,130.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.76.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.