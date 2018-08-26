Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock worth $74,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 1,118.4% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

