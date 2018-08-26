Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Willis Towers Watson worth $66,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter worth $52,680,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 83,120 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter worth $7,610,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 56,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 42,751 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $146.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $142.67 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits; Corporate Risk and Broking; Investment, Risk and Reinsurance; and Benefits Delivery and Administration. The Human Capital and Benefits segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organization, and the management teams.

