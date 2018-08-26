Swiss National Bank Purchases 10,300 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Rockwell Automation worth $70,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,883,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,735,000 after purchasing an additional 91,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,120,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,025,000 after purchasing an additional 227,226 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,408,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,366,000 after purchasing an additional 81,519 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,112,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 929,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.77.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $175.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $155.81 and a 12-month high of $210.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.44%.

In other news, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total value of $1,036,552.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $262,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,810.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

