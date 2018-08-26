Suretly (SUR) Hits Market Capitalization of $353,780.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Suretly token can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00023803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a total market cap of $353,780.00 and $50,938.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00261182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00151206 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034700 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,990 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

