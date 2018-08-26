Suresh V. Garimella Sells 14,181 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Stock

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,294.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE MOD opened at $17.80 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $902.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $566.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,182,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,452,000 after purchasing an additional 418,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,626,000 after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,059,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2,224.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,444,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,632,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

