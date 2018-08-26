SunTrust Banks Weighs in on VERONA PHARMA P/S’s Q3 2018 Earnings (VRNA)

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $1.20.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wedbush set a $56.00 target price on VERONA PHARMA P/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VERONA PHARMA P/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $11.67 on Friday. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $154.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -2.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its holdings in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,870 shares during the quarter. VERONA PHARMA P/S makes up 2.5% of Foresite Capital Management III LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Foresite Capital Management III LLC owned 4.31% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

