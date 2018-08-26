SunTrust Banks Increases Urban Outfitters (URBN) Price Target to $55.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a positive rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.77.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.19 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $359,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,777 shares of company stock worth $1,694,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

