Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Sunesis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunesis Pharmaceuticals.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 594.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 91,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 64,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNSS opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

